Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Steelcase Inc. [SCS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Steelcase Inc. [NYSE: SCS] jumped around 0.43 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $7.61 at the close of the session, up 5.99%. The company report on March 22, 2023 that Steelcase Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Results.

Fourth quarter results:.

Steelcase Inc. stock is now 7.64% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SCS Stock saw the intraday high of $8.54 and lowest of $7.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.43, which means current price is +8.79% above from all time high which was touched on 03/23/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 638.40K shares, SCS reached a trading volume of 3871360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Steelcase Inc. [SCS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCS shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Steelcase Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Steelcase Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Sidoti analysts kept a Neutral rating on SCS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Steelcase Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

How has SCS stock performed recently?

Steelcase Inc. [SCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.68. With this latest performance, SCS shares dropped by -2.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.29 for Steelcase Inc. [SCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.60, while it was recorded at 7.28 for the last single week of trading, and 8.82 for the last 200 days.

Steelcase Inc. [SCS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Steelcase Inc. [SCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.14 and a Gross Margin at +27.44. Steelcase Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.14.

Return on Total Capital for SCS is now 0.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Steelcase Inc. [SCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.18. Additionally, SCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Steelcase Inc. [SCS] managed to generate an average of $331 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.Steelcase Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Steelcase Inc. [SCS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Steelcase Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Steelcase Inc. [SCS]

There are presently around $626 million, or 94.30% of SCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCS stocks are: PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 10,607,518, which is approximately 14.626% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,848,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.33 million in SCS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $56.6 million in SCS stock with ownership of nearly -5.62% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Steelcase Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Steelcase Inc. [NYSE:SCS] by around 6,233,652 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 8,501,746 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 67,464,840 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,200,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCS stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,520,037 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,534,588 shares during the same period.