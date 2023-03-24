Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Euronav NV [EURN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Euronav NV [NYSE: EURN] gained 0.46% or 0.08 points to close at $17.65 with a heavy trading volume of 2940733 shares. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Famatown Finance Limited announces candidates for the Euronav supervisory board.

Famatown further fully reserves its rights as shareholder, including its rights to make further proposals for amendment of the EGM and to exercise its voting rights in its full discretion.

It opened the trading session at $17.69, the shares rose to $18.84 and dropped to $17.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EURN points out that the company has recorded -3.02% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -80.47% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, EURN reached to a volume of 2940733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Euronav NV [EURN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EURN shares is $22.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EURN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Euronav NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Euronav NV stock. On September 06, 2022, analysts increased their price target for EURN shares from 14 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Euronav NV is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for EURN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64.

Trading performance analysis for EURN stock

Euronav NV [EURN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.75. With this latest performance, EURN shares gained by 7.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EURN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.42 for Euronav NV [EURN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.74, while it was recorded at 17.23 for the last single week of trading, and 16.24 for the last 200 days.

Euronav NV [EURN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Euronav NV [EURN] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.42 and a Gross Margin at +27.47. Euronav NV’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.74.

Return on Total Capital for EURN is now 5.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Euronav NV [EURN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.06. Additionally, EURN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.73.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.

Euronav NV [EURN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EURN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Euronav NV go to -13.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Euronav NV [EURN]

There are presently around $1,059 million, or 31.12% of EURN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EURN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,243,482, which is approximately -25.007% of the company’s market cap and around 63.05% of the total institutional ownership; NORGES BANK, holding 5,467,874 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.51 million in EURN stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $84.03 million in EURN stock with ownership of nearly -12.674% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Euronav NV stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Euronav NV [NYSE:EURN] by around 13,716,025 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 9,700,997 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 36,594,552 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,011,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EURN stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,060,929 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,825,806 shares during the same period.