Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Crown Castle Inc. [CCI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Crown Castle Inc. [NYSE: CCI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.85% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.62%. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Crown Castle to Present at the Morgan Stanley 2023 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, CCI stock dropped by -28.89%. The one-year Crown Castle Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.55. The average equity rating for CCI stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $54.57 billion, with 433.00 million shares outstanding and 430.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, CCI stock reached a trading volume of 3191031 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Crown Castle Inc. [CCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCI shares is $155.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Crown Castle Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $153 to $152. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Crown Castle Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $191 to $200, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on CCI stock. On June 29, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CCI shares from 204 to 183.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown Castle Inc. is set at 3.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

CCI Stock Performance Analysis:

Crown Castle Inc. [CCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.62. With this latest performance, CCI shares dropped by -7.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.81 for Crown Castle Inc. [CCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 138.57, while it was recorded at 128.16 for the last single week of trading, and 150.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Crown Castle Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crown Castle Inc. [CCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.23 and a Gross Margin at +46.36. Crown Castle Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.98.

Return on Total Capital for CCI is now 6.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crown Castle Inc. [CCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 375.35. Additionally, CCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 359.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crown Castle Inc. [CCI] managed to generate an average of $335,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Crown Castle Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

CCI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crown Castle Inc. go to -3.23%.

Crown Castle Inc. [CCI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $49,105 million, or 93.10% of CCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,123,369, which is approximately 0.318% of the company’s market cap and around 0.45% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,009,632 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.96 billion in CCI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.55 billion in CCI stock with ownership of nearly 0.491% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crown Castle Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 718 institutional holders increased their position in Crown Castle Inc. [NYSE:CCI] by around 22,770,433 shares. Additionally, 597 investors decreased positions by around 24,019,250 shares, while 147 investors held positions by with 350,018,704 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 396,808,387 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCI stock had 168 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,422,181 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 977,625 shares during the same period.