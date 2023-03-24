VMware Inc. [VMW] Revenue clocked in at $13.35 billion, down -3.01% YTD: What’s Next?

VMware Inc. [NYSE: VMW] traded at a high on 03/23/23, posting a 0.67 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $119.06. The company report on March 20, 2023 that VMware Unlocks Limitless Possibilities for Partners to Capture the Multi-Cloud Opportunity.

Next Evolution of VMware Partner Connect Program Now Live.

Partner Enablement, Practice Development, and Lifecycle Incentives Now Better Aligned to Customers’ Critical Business Outcomes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2549155 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of VMware Inc. stands at 2.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.09%.

The market cap for VMW stock reached $51.79 billion, with 423.99 million shares outstanding and 227.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, VMW reached a trading volume of 2549155 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VMware Inc. [VMW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VMW shares is $139.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VMW stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for VMware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $160 to $135. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for VMware Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $175 to $167, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on VMW stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VMW shares from 148 to 135.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VMware Inc. is set at 2.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for VMW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 62.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for VMW in the course of the last twelve months was 16.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has VMW stock performed recently?

VMware Inc. [VMW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.24. With this latest performance, VMW shares gained by 5.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VMW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.80 for VMware Inc. [VMW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 119.36, while it was recorded at 118.39 for the last single week of trading, and 116.91 for the last 200 days.

VMware Inc. [VMW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VMware Inc. [VMW] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.21 and a Gross Margin at +80.88. VMware Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.84.

Return on Total Capital for VMW is now 15.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 399.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VMware Inc. [VMW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 735.66. Additionally, VMW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 670.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.23.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.VMware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for VMware Inc. [VMW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VMW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VMware Inc. go to 10.84%.

Insider trade positions for VMware Inc. [VMW]

There are presently around $23,522 million, or 49.10% of VMW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VMW stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 42,050,818, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 27,303,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.25 billion in VMW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.75 billion in VMW stock with ownership of nearly 2.243% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VMware Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 384 institutional holders increased their position in VMware Inc. [NYSE:VMW] by around 13,309,923 shares. Additionally, 361 investors decreased positions by around 10,978,527 shares, while 204 investors held positions by with 173,279,856 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,568,306 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VMW stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,307,745 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,819,602 shares during the same period.