Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC] is -38.10% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tritium DCFC Limited [NASDAQ: DCFC] price plunged by -2.80 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on March 23, 2023 that Tritium Announces Effectiveness of Three Registration Statements on Form F-3.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Tritium DCFC Limited (Nasdaq: DCFC), a global leader in direct current (DC) fast chargers for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that three registration statements on Form F-3, each filed by the Company on March 10, 2023, were declared effective on the dates detailed below. The Company became eligible to use Form F-3 for the first time in February 2023. The Company has provided the following summaries of the newly effective registration statements:.

Universal shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-270438) (the “Universal F-3”). The Universal F-3 relates to the offer and sale by the Company of up to $500,000,000 in the aggregate of its ordinary shares, no par value (“Ordinary Shares”), preference shares, warrants to subscribe for Ordinary Shares, rights to subscribe for Ordinary Shares and units consisting of any combination of the other types of securities offered under the prospectus included therewith from time to time in one or more offerings (or not at all). The specific terms of any such offering(s) will be included in one or more prospectus supplement(s). The Company has no immediate plans to offer or sell any securities to the public under the Universal F-3, and the Universal F-3 can remain effective for up to three years. The Company believes filing the Universal F-3 puts it in a position to respond to future financing and business opportunities on a timely basis, as market conditions permit and should it desire. The Universal F-3 was declared effective on March 21, 2023.

A sum of 3585949 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.37M shares. Tritium DCFC Limited shares reached a high of $1.10 and dropped to a low of $1.00 until finishing in the latest session at $1.04.

The one-year DCFC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 83.7. The average equity rating for DCFC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DCFC shares is $6.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DCFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Tritium DCFC Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Tritium DCFC Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on DCFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tritium DCFC Limited is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for DCFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87.

DCFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.80. With this latest performance, DCFC shares dropped by -49.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.67 for Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4936, while it was recorded at 1.1080 for the last single week of trading, and 3.5788 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tritium DCFC Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC] shares currently have an operating margin of -103.35 and a Gross Margin at -2.24. Tritium DCFC Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -148.64.

Return on Total Capital for DCFC is now -155.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -360.91. Additionally, DCFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 152.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC] managed to generate an average of -$221,462 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Tritium DCFC Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $44 million, or 32.40% of DCFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DCFC stocks are: VARLEY HOLDINGS PTY LTD with ownership of 15,669,344, which is approximately -27.457% of the company’s market cap and around 37.70% of the total institutional ownership; RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC, holding 11,749,582 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.22 million in DCFC stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $7.98 million in DCFC stock with ownership of nearly 118.574% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tritium DCFC Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Tritium DCFC Limited [NASDAQ:DCFC] by around 7,370,199 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 12,425,369 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 22,893,636 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,689,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DCFC stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,679,089 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,447,575 shares during the same period.