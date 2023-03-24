TravelCenters of America Inc. [TA] stock Initiated by The Benchmark Company analyst, price target now $65

TravelCenters of America Inc. [NASDAQ: TA] surged by $2.0 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $86.675 during the day while it closed the day at $86.25. The company report on March 14, 2023 that TravelCenters of America Continues Enhancing Full-Service Restaurants.

Executive Chef to Create New Healthy and Flavorful Menu Items.

TravelCenters of America Inc. stock has also gained 2.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TA stock has inclined by 88.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 50.60% and gained 92.61% year-on date.

The market cap for TA stock reached $1.30 billion, with 14.44 million shares outstanding and 13.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 597.32K shares, TA reached a trading volume of 4176845 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TravelCenters of America Inc. [TA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TA shares is $86.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for TravelCenters of America Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $62 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for TravelCenters of America Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on TA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TravelCenters of America Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for TA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.53.

TA stock trade performance evaluation

TravelCenters of America Inc. [TA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.14. With this latest performance, TA shares gained by 2.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.99 for TravelCenters of America Inc. [TA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.69, while it was recorded at 84.70 for the last single week of trading, and 52.96 for the last 200 days.

TravelCenters of America Inc. [TA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TravelCenters of America Inc. [TA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.29 and a Gross Margin at +16.19. TravelCenters of America Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.47.

Return on Total Capital for TA is now 8.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TravelCenters of America Inc. [TA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 255.93. Additionally, TA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 241.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TravelCenters of America Inc. [TA] managed to generate an average of $8,592 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 68.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.77.TravelCenters of America Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TravelCenters of America Inc. [TA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TravelCenters of America Inc. go to 5.00%.

TravelCenters of America Inc. [TA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $888 million, or 73.10% of TA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TA stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,031,394, which is approximately -5.998% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 935,232 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.66 million in TA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $57.17 million in TA stock with ownership of nearly -1.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TravelCenters of America Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in TravelCenters of America Inc. [NASDAQ:TA] by around 994,868 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 1,456,292 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 7,850,044 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,301,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TA stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 402,885 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 533,146 shares during the same period.