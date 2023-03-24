The RealReal Inc. [REAL] moved down -0.90: Why It’s Important

The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ: REAL] loss -0.90% on the last trading session, reaching $1.10 price per share at the time. The company report on March 3, 2023 that The RealReal Announces Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

As previously disclosed, The RealReal and Mr. Koryl entered into an offer letter, dated January 24, 2023 (the “Offer Letter”), in connection with his appointment as Chief Executive Officer, effective February 6, 2023. As contemplated by the Offer Letter, The RealReal granted Mr. Koryl an employment inducement award consisting of (i) 1,250,000 time-based restricted stock units (“RSUs”) and (ii) 1,500,000 performance-based restricted stock units (“PSUs”), each with an effective grant date of March 3, 2023. The RSUs will vest 25% on the first anniversary of February 20, 2023 and in 12 substantially equal quarterly installments thereafter, subject to Mr. Koryl’s continuous employment on each vesting date. The PSUs will vest in four tranches over a five-year performance period based on Mr. Koryl’s continuous employment through the service period for the applicable tranche and the The RealReal’s stock price achievement.

The RealReal Inc. represents 98.58 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $117.34 million with the latest information. REAL stock price has been found in the range of $1.08 to $1.165.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.80M shares, REAL reached a trading volume of 2812470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The RealReal Inc. [REAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REAL shares is $2.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The RealReal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for The RealReal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $3, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on REAL stock. On August 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for REAL shares from 7 to 2.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The RealReal Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for REAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19.

Trading performance analysis for REAL stock

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.73. With this latest performance, REAL shares dropped by -20.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.94 for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5168, while it was recorded at 1.1420 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8796 for the last 200 days.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The RealReal Inc. [REAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.27 and a Gross Margin at +53.19. The RealReal Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.55.

Return on Total Capital for REAL is now -37.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.52. Additionally, REAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 139.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 96.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The RealReal Inc. [REAL] managed to generate an average of -$56,645 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 60.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.The RealReal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The RealReal Inc. go to 38.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The RealReal Inc. [REAL]

There are presently around $64 million, or 75.70% of REAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REAL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,321,277, which is approximately -7.796% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,155,010 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.67 million in REAL stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $4.61 million in REAL stock with ownership of nearly 24.166% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The RealReal Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ:REAL] by around 9,711,211 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 15,462,078 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 33,386,824 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,560,113 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REAL stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,636,781 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 6,781,178 shares during the same period.