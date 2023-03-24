The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] Is Currently 1.60 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE: IPG] jumped around 0.55 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $35.03 at the close of the session, up 1.60%. The company report on March 14, 2023 that IPG Publishes Eighth Annual ESG Report.

Report Utilizes Multiple Frameworks Including GRI, SASB and TCFDIncludes Limited Assurance on Certain ESG Metrics, Including Emissions from Business Travel for the First Time .

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock is now 5.16% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IPG Stock saw the intraday high of $35.52 and lowest of $34.53 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 39.52, which means current price is +7.42% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, IPG reached a trading volume of 3699484 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPG shares is $40.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $22 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.55.

How has IPG stock performed recently?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.88. With this latest performance, IPG shares dropped by -4.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.94 for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.05, while it was recorded at 34.67 for the last single week of trading, and 31.31 for the last 200 days.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.58 and a Gross Margin at +14.37. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.58.

Return on Total Capital for IPG is now 17.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.22. Additionally, IPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] managed to generate an average of $16,062 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. go to 7.40%.

Insider trade positions for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]

There are presently around $13,439 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,122,596, which is approximately -4.265% of the company’s market cap and around 0.48% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,432,838 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.42 billion in IPG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $774.13 million in IPG stock with ownership of nearly -0.802% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 366 institutional holders increased their position in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE:IPG] by around 33,388,503 shares. Additionally, 301 investors decreased positions by around 29,784,727 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 320,481,663 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 383,654,893 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPG stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,076,423 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 1,374,915 shares during the same period.