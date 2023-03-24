The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] Stock trading around $314.85 per share: What’s Next?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE: GS] gained 0.38% on the last trading session, reaching $314.85 price per share at the time. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Credit Agricole CIB, R. Seelaus & Co., and Siebert Williams Shank Join DirectBooks.

Global Syndicate Community Reaches 28 Adds 2 Leading Diversity Underwriting Firms.

DirectBooks announced today that Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank, R. Seelaus & Co. (Seelaus) and Siebert Williams Shank have joined the platform. The recent additions increase the total number of underwriters live on DirectBooks to 28.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. represents 349.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $109.63 billion with the latest information. GS stock price has been found in the range of $312.64 to $321.355.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, GS reached a trading volume of 2576108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GS shares is $395.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock. On October 07, 2022, analysts increased their price target for GS shares from 395 to 429.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is set at 10.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for GS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 694.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for GS in the course of the last twelve months was 61.76.

Trading performance analysis for GS stock

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.08. With this latest performance, GS shares dropped by -12.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.55 for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 351.35, while it was recorded at 311.77 for the last single week of trading, and 336.70 for the last 200 days.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.91. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.74.

Return on Total Capital for GS is now 2.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 397.03. Additionally, GS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 240.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] managed to generate an average of $232,186 per employee.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. go to 2.59%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]

There are presently around $76,027 million, or 71.40% of GS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,524,710, which is approximately -1.856% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,301,707 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.34 billion in GS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.52 billion in GS stock with ownership of nearly 0.299% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 892 institutional holders increased their position in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE:GS] by around 15,333,593 shares. Additionally, 800 investors decreased positions by around 12,082,359 shares, while 291 investors held positions by with 214,055,152 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 241,471,104 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GS stock had 231 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,480,216 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 1,124,510 shares during the same period.