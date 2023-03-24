Tenaris S.A. [TS] Is Currently -2.49 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Tenaris S.A. [NYSE: TS] plunged by -$0.72 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $29.3781 during the day while it closed the day at $28.14. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Tenaris Announces 2022 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results.

The financial and operational information contained in this press release is based on audited consolidated financial statements presented in U.S. dollars and prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board and adopted by the European Union, or IFRS. Additionally, this press release includes non-IFRS alternative performance measures i.e., EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Net cash / debt and Operating working capital days. See exhibit I for more details on these alternative performance measures.

Tenaris S.A. stock has also loss -2.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TS stock has declined by -16.37% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.71% and lost -19.97% year-on date.

The market cap for TS stock reached $16.77 billion, with 590.27 million shares outstanding and 233.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, TS reached a trading volume of 2537569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tenaris S.A. [TS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TS shares is $45.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Tenaris S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $35.70 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Tenaris S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $38 to $43, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on TS stock. On February 28, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TS shares from 27 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenaris S.A. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for TS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for TS in the course of the last twelve months was 51.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

TS stock trade performance evaluation

Tenaris S.A. [TS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.80. With this latest performance, TS shares dropped by -15.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.49 for Tenaris S.A. [TS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.45, while it was recorded at 28.66 for the last single week of trading, and 30.34 for the last 200 days.

Tenaris S.A. [TS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tenaris S.A. [TS] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.85 and a Gross Margin at +39.74. Tenaris S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.71.

Return on Total Capital for TS is now 23.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tenaris S.A. [TS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.05. Additionally, TS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.88.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Tenaris S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tenaris S.A. [TS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tenaris S.A. go to 21.70%.

Tenaris S.A. [TS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,857 million, or 12.70% of TS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TS stocks are: PENDAL GROUP LTD with ownership of 13,392,391, which is approximately -34.07% of the company’s market cap and around 60.60% of the total institutional ownership; WESTWOOD GLOBAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 8,801,084 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $247.66 million in TS stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $114.13 million in TS stock with ownership of nearly 30.503% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tenaris S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Tenaris S.A. [NYSE:TS] by around 7,133,819 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 14,348,001 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 44,509,220 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,991,040 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TS stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,307,213 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,267,545 shares during the same period.