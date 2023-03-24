Target Corporation [TGT] Stock trading around $156.12 per share: What’s Next?

Target Corporation [NYSE: TGT] price plunged by -0.86 percent to reach at -$1.35. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend.

The board of directors of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.08 per common share. The dividend is payable June 10, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business May 17, 2023. The 2nd quarter dividend will be the company’s 223rd consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the company became publicly held.

About TargetMinneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center and by following @TargetNews.

A sum of 2789958 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.27M shares. Target Corporation shares reached a high of $159.24 and dropped to a low of $154.445 until finishing in the latest session at $156.12.

The one-year TGT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.63. The average equity rating for TGT stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Target Corporation [TGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $180.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Target Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Target Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $170 to $142, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on TGT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corporation is set at 4.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.73.

TGT Stock Performance Analysis:

Target Corporation [TGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.25. With this latest performance, TGT shares dropped by -5.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.77 for Target Corporation [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 166.06, while it was recorded at 159.78 for the last single week of trading, and 159.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Target Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Target Corporation [TGT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.59 and a Gross Margin at +22.46. Target Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.55.

Return on Total Capital for TGT is now 12.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Target Corporation [TGT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 184.05. Additionally, TGT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Target Corporation [TGT] managed to generate an average of $6,318 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 71.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.04.Target Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

TGT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corporation go to -7.51%.

Target Corporation [TGT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $58,113 million, or 81.90% of TGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,782,234, which is approximately -0.121% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,282,097 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.35 billion in TGT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.16 billion in TGT stock with ownership of nearly -3.366% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Target Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 896 institutional holders increased their position in Target Corporation [NYSE:TGT] by around 31,164,053 shares. Additionally, 1,014 investors decreased positions by around 30,982,746 shares, while 237 investors held positions by with 310,083,409 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 372,230,208 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGT stock had 189 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,566,378 shares, while 163 institutional investors sold positions of 8,803,716 shares during the same period.