Stifel lifts FedEx Corporation [FDX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

FedEx Corporation [NYSE: FDX] price plunged by -0.06 percent to reach at -$0.14. The company report on March 17, 2023 that Ethisphere Names FedEx as One of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies®.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX), one of the world’s largest express transportation companies, has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies.

FedEx is being recognized for the first time and is the only honoree in the Transportation/Trucking/Railroad industry category in 2023. This year, a total of 135 honorees were recognized spanning 19 countries and 46 industries.

A sum of 2583123 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.09M shares. FedEx Corporation shares reached a high of $222.64 and dropped to a low of $216.05 until finishing in the latest session at $216.92.

The one-year FDX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.51. The average equity rating for FDX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on FedEx Corporation [FDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FDX shares is $234.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for FedEx Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $190 to $240. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2023, representing the official price target for FedEx Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $233, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on FDX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FedEx Corporation is set at 6.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for FDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for FDX in the course of the last twelve months was 49.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

FDX Stock Performance Analysis:

FedEx Corporation [FDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.31. With this latest performance, FDX shares gained by 6.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.56 for FedEx Corporation [FDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 202.99, while it was recorded at 218.07 for the last single week of trading, and 195.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FedEx Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FedEx Corporation [FDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.98 and a Gross Margin at +21.57. FedEx Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.08.

Return on Total Capital for FDX is now 10.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FedEx Corporation [FDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.14. Additionally, FDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FedEx Corporation [FDX] managed to generate an average of $15,337 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.FedEx Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

FDX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FedEx Corporation go to 4.33%.

FedEx Corporation [FDX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $40,207 million, or 74.80% of FDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,050,450, which is approximately 1.141% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 17,331,895 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.76 billion in FDX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.62 billion in FDX stock with ownership of nearly -0.756% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FedEx Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 662 institutional holders increased their position in FedEx Corporation [NYSE:FDX] by around 10,751,904 shares. Additionally, 803 investors decreased positions by around 16,238,842 shares, while 196 investors held positions by with 158,362,770 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,353,516 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FDX stock had 195 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,140,963 shares, while 138 institutional investors sold positions of 2,831,596 shares during the same period.