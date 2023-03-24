Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] Is Currently 1.78 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [NASDAQ: STX] price surged by 1.78 percent to reach at $1.08. The company report on March 13, 2023 that Jaylen Clark of the UCLA Men’s Basketball Team Scores with Newegg, MSI and Seagate Technology.

Top defensive player featured in college basketball-themed marketing campaign.

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) in cooperation with MSI Computer Corp. and Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) today announced the launch of a basketball-themed marketing campaign featuring Jaylen Clark, a top college basketball player for the UCLA men’s basketball team.

A sum of 2950339 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.52M shares. Seagate Technology Holdings plc shares reached a high of $62.52 and dropped to a low of $60.62 until finishing in the latest session at $61.60.

The one-year STX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.51. The average equity rating for STX stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STX shares is $67.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Seagate Technology Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $50 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Seagate Technology Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $54 to $69, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on STX stock. On October 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for STX shares from 85 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seagate Technology Holdings plc is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for STX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for STX in the course of the last twelve months was 81.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

STX Stock Performance Analysis:

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.65. With this latest performance, STX shares dropped by -7.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.11 for Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.84, while it was recorded at 61.47 for the last single week of trading, and 64.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Seagate Technology Holdings plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.04 and a Gross Margin at +29.75. Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.14.

Return on Total Capital for STX is now 34.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 445.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5,225.69. Additionally, STX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4,677.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] managed to generate an average of $41,225 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

STX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Seagate Technology Holdings plc go to -7.77%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,029 million, or 87.80% of STX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,292,557, which is approximately -0.765% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 14,381,848 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $885.92 million in STX stocks shares; and VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., currently with $827.72 million in STX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seagate Technology Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 310 institutional holders increased their position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc [NASDAQ:STX] by around 23,599,328 shares. Additionally, 340 investors decreased positions by around 18,698,406 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 136,738,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,036,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STX stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,834,890 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 2,294,289 shares during the same period.