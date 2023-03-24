Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] moved down -3.41: Why It’s Important

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SGMO] slipped around -0.06 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.70 at the close of the session, down -3.41%. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Sangamo Therapeutics Reports Recent Business Highlights and Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicines company, today reported recent business highlights and fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -45.86% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SGMO Stock saw the intraday high of $1.80 and lowest of $1.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.42, which means current price is +7.59% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, SGMO reached a trading volume of 3042510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGMO shares is $11.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $8 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Wedbush analysts kept a Neutral rating on SGMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55.

How has SGMO stock performed recently?

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.19. With this latest performance, SGMO shares dropped by -41.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.39 for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.9387, while it was recorded at 1.8600 for the last single week of trading, and 4.0311 for the last 200 days.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -180.85 and a Gross Margin at +89.12. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -172.76.

Return on Total Capital for SGMO is now -52.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.61. Additionally, SGMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] managed to generate an average of -$402,255 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Insider trade positions for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]

There are presently around $177 million, or 61.50% of SGMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGMO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,359,441, which is approximately 7.676% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,045,609 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.88 million in SGMO stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $21.51 million in SGMO stock with ownership of nearly -3.592% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SGMO] by around 11,874,975 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 5,544,509 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 86,753,312 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,172,796 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGMO stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 327,067 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,447,872 shares during the same period.