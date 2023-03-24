Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] Revenue clocked in at $24.06 billion, down -33.53% YTD: What’s Next?

Rite Aid Corporation [NYSE: RAD] loss -6.33% or -0.15 points to close at $2.22 with a heavy trading volume of 3057376 shares. The company report on March 23, 2023 that Rite Aid to Release Fourth Quarter Results on April 20.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) will release financial results for its Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter, which ended March 4, 2023, on Thursday, April 20, 2023. The company will hold an analyst call at 8:30 a.m. ET with remarks by Rite Aid’s management team. The call will be broadcast at https://investors.riteaid.com.

The telephone replay will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 20, 2023, through 11:59 p.m. ET on May 21, 2023. To access the replay of the call, please dial (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 and enter the seven-digit reservation number 9029129.

It opened the trading session at $2.38, the shares rose to $2.44 and dropped to $2.185, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RAD points out that the company has recorded -70.67% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 6.33% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, RAD reached to a volume of 3057376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RAD shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RAD stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Rite Aid Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $21 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Rite Aid Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $27, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on RAD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rite Aid Corporation is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for RAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for RAD stock

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.28. With this latest performance, RAD shares dropped by -45.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.62 for Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.44, while it was recorded at 2.47 for the last single week of trading, and 5.52 for the last 200 days.

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.69 and a Gross Margin at +19.83. Rite Aid Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.19.

Return on Total Capital for RAD is now 2.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -150.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5,983.97. Additionally, RAD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5,397.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] managed to generate an average of -$10,160 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.45.Rite Aid Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RAD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rite Aid Corporation go to -3.69%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]

There are presently around $59 million, or 52.30% of RAD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RAD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,796,184, which is approximately -8.28% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,765,172 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.14 million in RAD stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $4.75 million in RAD stock with ownership of nearly 1099.205% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rite Aid Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Rite Aid Corporation [NYSE:RAD] by around 6,513,023 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 9,340,013 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 10,834,608 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,687,644 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RAD stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 985,864 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,710,569 shares during the same period.