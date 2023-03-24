Rio Tinto Group [RIO] Stock trading around $64.60 per share: What’s Next?

Rio Tinto Group [NYSE: RIO] loss -0.69% or -0.45 points to close at $64.60 with a heavy trading volume of 3376571 shares. The company report on March 21, 2023 that Rio Tinto becomes first major mining company to publish site-by-site water usage data.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Rio Tinto is marking World Water Day 2023 by making public detailed information about annual surface water usage across its global network of managed sites in 35 countries, through an interactive map on its website riotinto.com/water.

For each managed site included, the database details permitted surface water allocation volumes, the site’s annual allocation usage and the associated catchment runoff from average annual rainfall estimate. The database includes five-year historic comparative data and will be updated annually.

It opened the trading session at $65.28, the shares rose to $65.84 and dropped to $64.19, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RIO points out that the company has recorded 21.38% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -26.87% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, RIO reached to a volume of 3376571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rio Tinto Group [RIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIO shares is $73.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Rio Tinto Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Rio Tinto Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rio Tinto Group is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.36.

Trading performance analysis for RIO stock

Rio Tinto Group [RIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.20. With this latest performance, RIO shares dropped by -11.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.51 for Rio Tinto Group [RIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.23, while it was recorded at 65.35 for the last single week of trading, and 64.43 for the last 200 days.

Rio Tinto Group [RIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rio Tinto Group [RIO] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.00 and a Gross Margin at +32.87. Rio Tinto Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.36.

Return on Total Capital for RIO is now 25.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.46. Additionally, RIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] managed to generate an average of $187,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Rio Tinto Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Rio Tinto Group [RIO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rio Tinto Group go to -3.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rio Tinto Group [RIO]

There are presently around $9,168 million, or 11.10% of RIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIO stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 16,851,661, which is approximately 20.172% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 14,424,481 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $931.82 million in RIO stocks shares; and STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, currently with $706.2 million in RIO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rio Tinto Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 368 institutional holders increased their position in Rio Tinto Group [NYSE:RIO] by around 18,442,775 shares. Additionally, 277 investors decreased positions by around 8,754,566 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 114,722,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,919,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIO stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,039,639 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 3,864,865 shares during the same period.