Precigen Inc. [PGEN] fell -38.34% so far this year. What now?

Precigen Inc. [NASDAQ: PGEN] loss -7.21% or -0.07 points to close at $0.94 with a heavy trading volume of 3953131 shares. The company report on March 6, 2023 that Precigen Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Business Updates.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

– Achieved significant clinical progress for UltraCAR-T® and AdenoVerse™ investigational therapeutics in 2022 –.

– Presented positive clinical data for PRGN-2012 AdenoVerse immunotherapy in recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP) showing favorable safety profile and significant reduction in surgeries with 50% of the patients in Complete Response following treatment with PRGN-2012 –.

It opened the trading session at $1.02, the shares rose to $1.025 and dropped to $0.901, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PGEN points out that the company has recorded -59.43% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 6.0% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, PGEN reached to a volume of 3953131 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Precigen Inc. [PGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGEN shares is $9.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Precigen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Precigen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on PGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Precigen Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

Trading performance analysis for PGEN stock

Precigen Inc. [PGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.22. With this latest performance, PGEN shares dropped by -26.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.29 for Precigen Inc. [PGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4845, while it was recorded at 1.0154 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7501 for the last 200 days.

Precigen Inc. [PGEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Precigen Inc. [PGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -277.25 and a Gross Margin at +58.61. Precigen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -296.47.

Return on Total Capital for PGEN is now -31.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Precigen Inc. [PGEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.73. Additionally, PGEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Precigen Inc. [PGEN] managed to generate an average of -$381,708 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Precigen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Precigen Inc. [PGEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Precigen Inc. go to 2.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Precigen Inc. [PGEN]

There are presently around $118 million, or 60.50% of PGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGEN stocks are: THIRD SECURITY, LLC with ownership of 83,465,566, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,172,524 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.66 million in PGEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.58 million in PGEN stock with ownership of nearly -4.036% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Precigen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Precigen Inc. [NASDAQ:PGEN] by around 4,872,795 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 4,532,621 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 116,511,812 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,917,228 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGEN stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 776,644 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,317,627 shares during the same period.