PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN] Is Currently -1.88 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

PENN Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: PENN] slipped around -0.53 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $27.67 at the close of the session, down -1.88%. The company report on February 28, 2023 that M Resort Spa Casino Deploys Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) K5 Security Robot.

Entertainment and Gaming Industries Use Innovation to Improve Workforce and Visitor Safety.

Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: KSCP), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces another successful deployment of its K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) at M Resort Spa Casino, a PENN Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN) property and the Official Team Headquarters Hotel of the Las Vegas Raiders.

PENN Entertainment Inc. stock is now -6.84% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PENN Stock saw the intraday high of $28.72 and lowest of $27.165 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 45.05, which means current price is +7.50% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, PENN reached a trading volume of 2560858 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PENN shares is $41.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for PENN Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $45 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for PENN Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $45 to $40, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on PENN stock. On November 28, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PENN shares from 38 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PENN Entertainment Inc. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for PENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for PENN in the course of the last twelve months was 7.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.18. With this latest performance, PENN shares dropped by -12.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.04 for PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.37, while it was recorded at 28.01 for the last single week of trading, and 31.90 for the last 200 days.

PENN Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN Entertainment Inc. go to 2.04%.

There are presently around $3,769 million, or 85.90% of PENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PENN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,615,721, which is approximately -2.115% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,940,346 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $413.4 million in PENN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $395.41 million in PENN stock with ownership of nearly -1.216% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PENN Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 203 institutional holders increased their position in PENN Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:PENN] by around 12,191,596 shares. Additionally, 225 investors decreased positions by around 8,420,808 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 115,585,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,197,829 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PENN stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,490,532 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,402,993 shares during the same period.