PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] moved down -2.63: Why It’s Important

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [NYSE: PAGS] plunged by -$0.21 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $8.10 during the day while it closed the day at $7.77.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock has also loss -5.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PAGS stock has declined by -1.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -48.27% and lost -11.10% year-on date.

The market cap for PAGS stock reached $2.66 billion, with 325.98 million shares outstanding and 200.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, PAGS reached a trading volume of 2981314 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGS shares is $14.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $17, while New Street kept a Buy rating on PAGS stock. On December 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PAGS shares from 30 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAGS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

PAGS stock trade performance evaluation

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.36. With this latest performance, PAGS shares dropped by -13.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.10 for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.04, while it was recorded at 7.95 for the last single week of trading, and 11.50 for the last 200 days.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.60 and a Gross Margin at +43.48. PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.32.

Return on Total Capital for PAGS is now 17.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.06. Additionally, PAGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] managed to generate an average of $25,766 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. go to 13.10%.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,341 million, or 52.40% of PAGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAGS stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 24,528,462, which is approximately 0.205% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 20,205,336 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $157.0 million in PAGS stocks shares; and SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, currently with $99.86 million in PAGS stock with ownership of nearly 21.168% of the company’s market capitalization.

112 institutional holders increased their position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [NYSE:PAGS] by around 32,083,878 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 35,468,680 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 105,001,629 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,554,187 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAGS stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,914,886 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 7,093,336 shares during the same period.