PACCAR Inc [PCAR] Stock trading around $69.81 per share: What’s Next?

PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ: PCAR] loss -0.75% or -0.53 points to close at $69.81 with a heavy trading volume of 3138779 shares. The company report on March 13, 2023 that PACCAR Recognizes 10 PPM Quality Award Winners.

PACCAR annually recognizes suppliers who exceed PACCAR’s 10 ppm quality standard, or the equivalent of 10 defective parts for every million components shipped to PACCAR. To qualify, suppliers must also meet demanding criteria for customer support and continuous improvement. For 2022, PACCAR recognizes 453 suppliers in 34 countries on five continents for achieving this high level of quality performance.

“PACCAR’s 10 ppm suppliers achieved and sustained exceptional quality in 2022, reflecting PACCAR’s commitment to provide its customers the highest quality products and transportation solutions in the industry,” said Daryl Simon, PACCAR vice president of quality.

It opened the trading session at $70.23, the shares rose to $71.72 and dropped to $69.42, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PCAR points out that the company has recorded 25.96% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -39.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, PCAR reached to a volume of 3138779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PACCAR Inc [PCAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCAR shares is $75.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for PACCAR Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for PACCAR Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $91 to $136, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on PCAR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PACCAR Inc is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for PCAR in the course of the last twelve months was 25.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.60.

Trading performance analysis for PCAR stock

PACCAR Inc [PCAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.47. With this latest performance, PCAR shares dropped by -4.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.37 for PACCAR Inc [PCAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.20, while it was recorded at 70.13 for the last single week of trading, and 63.99 for the last 200 days.

PACCAR Inc [PCAR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PACCAR Inc [PCAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.73 and a Gross Margin at +16.45. PACCAR Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.44.

Return on Total Capital for PCAR is now 15.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PACCAR Inc [PCAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.47. Additionally, PCAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PACCAR Inc [PCAR] managed to generate an average of $96,836 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.PACCAR Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

PACCAR Inc [PCAR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACCAR Inc go to 0.26%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PACCAR Inc [PCAR]

There are presently around $24,764 million, or 66.80% of PCAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,628,422, which is approximately 1.35% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,038,313 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.73 billion in PCAR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.5 billion in PCAR stock with ownership of nearly 0.731% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PACCAR Inc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 491 institutional holders increased their position in PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ:PCAR] by around 37,344,120 shares. Additionally, 268 investors decreased positions by around 26,047,307 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 291,347,286 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 354,738,713 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCAR stock had 154 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,309,712 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,000,523 shares during the same period.