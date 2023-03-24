National Instruments Corporation [NATI] Stock trading around $51.91 per share: What’s Next?

National Instruments Corporation [NASDAQ: NATI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.06% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.00%. The company report on March 6, 2023 that NI Acquires SET GmbH to Accelerate Power Semiconductor and Aerospace/Defense Test System Development.

NI (NASDAQ: NATI) today announced the acquisition of SET GmbH (“SET”), long-standing experts in aerospace and defense test system development and recent innovators in power semiconductor reliability test. Together, the companies will reduce time to market for critical, highly differentiated solutions and accelerate semiconductor-to-transportation supply-chain convergence with power electronic materials such as silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitrite (GaN).

NI first announced a strategic minority investment in SET in 2020 to help aerospace and defense companies solve soaring development costs and integration challenges. The collaboration enhanced a system-on-demand and model-based test approach delivered to shorten time-to-market schedules, reduce program risk, integrate labs, and optimize data and assets. This offered mutual customers more time spent ensuring the quality and safety of future products and less on building test systems. These collaborative efforts will continue with a focus on sustainable commercial aviation, space launch vehicles, and urban air mobility applications.

Over the last 12 months, NATI stock rose by 28.08%. The one-year National Instruments Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.33. The average equity rating for NATI stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.80 billion, with 130.83 million shares outstanding and 129.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, NATI stock reached a trading volume of 2721387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on National Instruments Corporation [NATI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NATI shares is $54.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NATI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for National Instruments Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2022, representing the official price target for National Instruments Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on NATI stock. On January 28, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NATI shares from 48 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for National Instruments Corporation is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for NATI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.87.

NATI Stock Performance Analysis:

National Instruments Corporation [NATI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.00. With this latest performance, NATI shares gained by 0.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NATI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.27 for National Instruments Corporation [NATI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.45, while it was recorded at 51.04 for the last single week of trading, and 41.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into National Instruments Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and National Instruments Corporation [NATI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.45 and a Gross Margin at +66.51. National Instruments Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.54.

Return on Total Capital for NATI is now 9.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, National Instruments Corporation [NATI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.69. Additionally, NATI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, National Instruments Corporation [NATI] managed to generate an average of $19,949 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.National Instruments Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

NATI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NATI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for National Instruments Corporation go to 5.79%.

National Instruments Corporation [NATI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,344 million, or 93.70% of NATI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NATI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,210,667, which is approximately 0.23% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,046,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $625.32 million in NATI stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $461.22 million in NATI stock with ownership of nearly 0.614% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in National Instruments Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in National Instruments Corporation [NASDAQ:NATI] by around 11,440,695 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 9,720,011 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 101,053,849 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,214,555 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NATI stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,735,640 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,076,039 shares during the same period.