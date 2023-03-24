Maxim Group lifts Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Top Ships Inc. [NASDAQ: TOPS] gained 2.23% on the last trading session, reaching $0.87 price per share at the time. The company report on March 8, 2023 that Top Ships Announces Management Estimate of Diluted Net Asset Value Per Share of $5.27.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

This translates into an NAV of $14.05 per common share (based on number of common shares currently outstanding) and $5.27 per common share on a fully diluted basis (assuming exercise of all outstanding warrants for cash and conversion of all outstanding Series E perpetual preferred shares at their current conversion price).

Top Ships Inc. represents 3.93 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.91 million with the latest information. TOPS stock price has been found in the range of $0.8212 to $1.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, TOPS reached a trading volume of 5212805 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOPS shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Top Ships Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Top Ships Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Top Ships Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for TOPS stock

Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.87. With this latest performance, TOPS shares gained by 11.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.31 for Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1096, while it was recorded at 0.8552 for the last single week of trading, and 4.1113 for the last 200 days.

Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.35 and a Gross Margin at +58.38. Top Ships Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.49.

Return on Total Capital for TOPS is now 8.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 142.93. Additionally, TOPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 232.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.83.

An analysis of insider ownership at Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of TOPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOPS stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 35,482, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.92% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 32,819 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29000.0 in TOPS stocks shares; and ANCORA ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $25000.0 in TOPS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Top Ships Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Top Ships Inc. [NASDAQ:TOPS] by around 174,448 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 37,462 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 36,199 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,711 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOPS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 159,735 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 35,075 shares during the same period.