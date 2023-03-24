Market cap of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA] reaches 19.65M – now what?

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ZVSA] jumped around 0.25 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.88 at the close of the session, up 15.34%. The company report on March 13, 2023 that ZyVersa Therapeutics Reports New Employment Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The total inducement grants for the new employees consisted of nonqualified stock options to purchase 13,000 shares of common stock. The inducement grants have an exercise price of $2.26 per share, the closing price per share of the Company’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on March 8, 2023. The options have a ten-year term and vest in three equal annual installments commencing on March 8, 2024, subject to the employees continued service with ZyVersa through the applicable vesting dates.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 19.75% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZVSA Stock saw the intraday high of $2.77 and lowest of $1.79 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.00, which means current price is +21.29% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 349.41K shares, ZVSA reached a trading volume of 9738892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.29 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has ZVSA stock performed recently?

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.00. With this latest performance, ZVSA shares dropped by -14.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.07% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZVSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.20 for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1806, while it was recorded at 1.7020 for the last single week of trading.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA]

There are presently around $1 million, or 81.20% of ZVSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZVSA stocks are: SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 350,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 55.11% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 64,258 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in ZVSA stocks shares; and CSS LLC/IL, currently with $28000.0 in ZVSA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ZVSA] by around 428,906 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 7,336,596 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 7,336,596 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 428,906 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZVSA stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 428,906 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 7,336,596 shares during the same period.