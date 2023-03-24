Market cap of Trupanion Inc. [TRUP] reaches 1.73B – now what?

Trupanion Inc. [NASDAQ: TRUP] slipped around -15.0 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $41.19 at the close of the session, down -26.70%. The company report on March 23, 2023 that Trupanion Announces Executive Leadership Transitions.

Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP) today announced the following changes to its executive leadership team:.

Drew Wolff, Chief Financial Officer, will be stepping down from his position effective June 1, 2023. Thereafter, Mr. Wolff will serve as a senior advisor to the Company to support the Interim CFO, and to assist in the search and training of the incoming CFO. Trupanion has initiated an executive search for a new full-time CFO.

Trupanion Inc. stock is now -13.34% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TRUP Stock saw the intraday high of $50.00 and lowest of $40.53 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 99.01, which means current price is +1.63% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 466.22K shares, TRUP reached a trading volume of 4758856 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Trupanion Inc. [TRUP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRUP shares is $70.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRUP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Trupanion Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $80 to $69. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Trupanion Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $129 to $118, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on TRUP stock. On November 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TRUP shares from 112 to 129.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trupanion Inc. is set at 4.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.29.

How has TRUP stock performed recently?

Trupanion Inc. [TRUP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.44. With this latest performance, TRUP shares dropped by -24.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.25 for Trupanion Inc. [TRUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.62, while it was recorded at 53.92 for the last single week of trading, and 58.41 for the last 200 days.

Trupanion Inc. [TRUP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trupanion Inc. [TRUP] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.69. Trupanion Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.94.

Return on Total Capital for TRUP is now -12.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trupanion Inc. [TRUP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.75. Additionally, TRUP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trupanion Inc. [TRUP] managed to generate an average of -$37,634 per employee.Trupanion Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Trupanion Inc. [TRUP]

There are presently around $1,792 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRUP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,917,745, which is approximately 6.181% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 4,018,881 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $165.54 million in TRUP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $164.73 million in TRUP stock with ownership of nearly 0.328% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trupanion Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Trupanion Inc. [NASDAQ:TRUP] by around 3,541,616 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 2,441,127 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 37,520,851 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,503,594 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRUP stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 247,357 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 446,142 shares during the same period.