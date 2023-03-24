Market cap of SMX [Security Matters] Public L [SMX] reaches 46.72M – now what?

SMX (Security Matters) Public L [NASDAQ: SMX] price surged by 35.79 percent to reach at $0.34. The company report on March 23, 2023 that New to The Street Signs SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company to 12 Month TV Series, Contract Includes Iconic Billboard Ads and Commercial Support.

A sum of 23910497 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 211.23K shares. SMX (Security Matters) Public L shares reached a high of $1.50 and dropped to a low of $1.17 until finishing in the latest session at $1.29.

Guru’s Opinion on SMX [Security Matters] Public L [SMX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SMX (Security Matters) Public L is set at 1.47 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

SMX Stock Performance Analysis:

SMX (Security Matters) Public L [SMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.70. With this latest performance, SMX shares dropped by -81.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.07% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.99. The present Moving Average recorded at 1.2789 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into SMX [Security Matters] Public L Fundamentals:

SMX (Security Matters) Public L’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

SMX [Security Matters] Public L [SMX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16 million, or 92.40% of SMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMX stocks are: SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 1,177,276, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.82% of the total institutional ownership; SHAOLIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 952,508 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 million in SMX stocks shares; and PERISCOPE CAPITAL INC., currently with $1.03 million in SMX stock with ownership of nearly 0.262% of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in SMX (Security Matters) Public L [NASDAQ:SMX] by around 927,603 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 221,708 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 11,260,054 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,409,365 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 651,104 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 144,549 shares during the same period.