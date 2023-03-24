Market cap of Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] reaches 4.92B – now what?

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [NYSE: ORCC] plunged by -$0.07 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $12.635 during the day while it closed the day at $12.27. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Owl Rock Capital Corp. Reports Full Year Results and Fourth Quarter Net Investment Income Per Share of $0.41 and NAV Per Share of $14.99.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC, or the “Company”) today announced financial results for its full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR FULL YEAR AND QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation stock has also loss -1.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ORCC stock has inclined by 4.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.78% and gained 6.55% year-on date.

The market cap for ORCC stock reached $4.92 billion, with 393.72 million shares outstanding and 384.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, ORCC reached a trading volume of 2503873 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCC shares is $14.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Owl Rock Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Owl Rock Capital Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Owl Rock Capital Corporation is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

ORCC stock trade performance evaluation

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.52. With this latest performance, ORCC shares dropped by -5.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.38 for Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.01, while it was recorded at 12.35 for the last single week of trading, and 12.54 for the last 200 days.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,107 million, or 41.50% of ORCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCC stocks are: REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA with ownership of 27,040,519, which is approximately -0.035% of the company’s market cap and around 1.55% of the total institutional ownership; STATE OF NEW JERSEY COMMON PENSION FUND E, holding 22,751,338 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $279.16 million in ORCC stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $119.85 million in ORCC stock with ownership of nearly -0.057% of the company’s market capitalization.

192 institutional holders increased their position in Owl Rock Capital Corporation [NYSE:ORCC] by around 16,868,797 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 11,226,778 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 143,662,435 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,758,010 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCC stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,289,976 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,955,329 shares during the same period.