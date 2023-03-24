Market cap of Clear Secure Inc. [YOU] reaches 3.66B – now what?

Clear Secure Inc. [NYSE: YOU] gained 1.49% on the last trading session, reaching $23.15 price per share at the time. The company report on March 1, 2023 that CLEAR Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings.

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE: YOU) has posted a shareholder letter containing its 2022 fourth quarter and full-year financial results on its Investor Relations website at: https://ir.clearme.com.

CLEAR will host a conference call to discuss those results at 8:00 AM (ET) today. Investors and analysts can access the live teleconference call by dialing toll-free 877-407-3089 for U.S. participants and +1 215-268-9854 for international participants. Listeners can access the live webcast HERE. A webcast replay and transcript of the webcast will be available after the event on the investor relations website at https://ir.clearme.com.

Clear Secure Inc. represents 86.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.66 billion with the latest information. YOU stock price has been found in the range of $22.67 to $23.365.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, YOU reached a trading volume of 2584038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Clear Secure Inc. [YOU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YOU shares is $34.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YOU stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Clear Secure Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Clear Secure Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on YOU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clear Secure Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for YOU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for YOU in the course of the last twelve months was 26.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for YOU stock

Clear Secure Inc. [YOU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.57. With this latest performance, YOU shares dropped by -17.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YOU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.61 for Clear Secure Inc. [YOU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.87, while it was recorded at 23.62 for the last single week of trading, and 26.50 for the last 200 days.

Clear Secure Inc. [YOU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clear Secure Inc. [YOU] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.50 and a Gross Margin at +58.89. Clear Secure Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.99.

Return on Total Capital for YOU is now -21.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clear Secure Inc. [YOU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.70. Additionally, YOU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clear Secure Inc. [YOU] managed to generate an average of -$21,457 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Clear Secure Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Clear Secure Inc. [YOU]

There are presently around $2,082 million, or 97.78% of YOU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YOU stocks are: DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP with ownership of 11,476,588, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 9,783,360 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $226.49 million in YOU stocks shares; and DELTA AIR LINES, INC., currently with $191.63 million in YOU stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clear Secure Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Clear Secure Inc. [NYSE:YOU] by around 6,825,601 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 2,399,665 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 80,723,742 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,949,008 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YOU stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,224,598 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,074,730 shares during the same period.