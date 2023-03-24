Market cap of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] reaches 1.33B – now what?

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AUPH] jumped around 0.55 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $9.29 at the close of the session, up 6.29%. The company report on March 6, 2023 that Aurinia Reports New Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering therapeutics that change the course of autoimmune, kidney and rare diseases, announced that the Company’s Compensation Committee granted 3 new employees inducement stock options to purchase an aggregate of 89,830 common shares, at a per share exercise price of $8.99, the closing price of Aurinia’s common stock on March 3, 2023, and an aggregate of 54,850 inducement restricted stock units (RSUs). The inducement stock options and RSUs have a grant date of March 6, 2023. The stock options and RSUs were granted as inducements material to the new employees entering employment with Aurinia in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The inducement stock options have a ten-year term and vest over three years with one-third of the shares vesting on the twelve month anniversary from the grant date, and the remaining options vesting in twenty-four equal monthly installments thereafter.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now 115.05% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AUPH Stock saw the intraday high of $9.40 and lowest of $8.805 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.41, which means current price is +74.95% above from all time high which was touched on 03/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, AUPH reached a trading volume of 4692291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUPH shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price from $34 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $31, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on AUPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.71.

How has AUPH stock performed recently?

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.93. With this latest performance, AUPH shares gained by 17.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.57 for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.77, while it was recorded at 9.19 for the last single week of trading, and 7.93 for the last 200 days.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -84.30 and a Gross Margin at +95.77. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -80.71.

Return on Total Capital for AUPH is now -25.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.99. Additionally, AUPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] managed to generate an average of -$360,600 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

Insider trade positions for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]

There are presently around $476 million, or 40.50% of AUPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUPH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,170,518, which is approximately 5.931% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 5,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.45 million in AUPH stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $36.88 million in AUPH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AUPH] by around 13,367,911 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 17,399,232 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 20,418,035 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,185,178 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUPH stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,267,804 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,762,827 shares during the same period.