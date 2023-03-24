Market cap of Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] reaches 1.12B – now what?

Aehr Test Systems [NASDAQ: AEHR] closed the trading session at $39.68 on 03/23/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $37.03, while the highest price level was $40.6899. The company report on March 21, 2023 that Aehr Receives Volume Production Order for WaferPak Full Wafer Contactors from Major Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Customer for Test and Burn-in of Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Wafers.

As previously announced, this customer has purchased Aehr’s FOX multi-wafer test and burn-in systems for silicon carbide wafers for devices such as electric vehicle drive unit inverters, electric vehicle chargers, and other devices for use in industrial and photovoltaic inverter applications. Aehr has installed both a FOX-NP system used for new product development and engineering characterization as well as the first of two FOX-XP systems already purchased that will be upgraded to include Aehr’s new fully integrated and automated WaferPak Aligner for volume production test and burn-in of their silicon carbide devices. The new WaferPak AutoAligner will begin shipments in Aehr’s current fiscal quarter.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 97.41 percent and weekly performance of 20.79 percent. The stock has been moved at 158.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 23.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 76.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, AEHR reached to a volume of 2655147 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEHR shares is $45.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Aehr Test Systems shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aehr Test Systems is set at 3.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEHR in the course of the last twelve months was 934.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

AEHR stock trade performance evaluation

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.79. With this latest performance, AEHR shares gained by 23.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 158.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 263.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.86 for Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.96, while it was recorded at 35.48 for the last single week of trading, and 20.62 for the last 200 days.

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.35 and a Gross Margin at +46.56. Aehr Test Systems’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.59.

Return on Total Capital for AEHR is now 22.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.97. Additionally, AEHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] managed to generate an average of $103,846 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.Aehr Test Systems’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aehr Test Systems go to 20.00%.

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $647 million, or 44.30% of AEHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEHR stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 1,648,319, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,355,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.8 million in AEHR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $51.2 million in AEHR stock with ownership of nearly -4.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aehr Test Systems stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Aehr Test Systems [NASDAQ:AEHR] by around 6,980,757 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 2,674,386 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 6,653,272 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,308,415 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEHR stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,241,330 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 742,265 shares during the same period.