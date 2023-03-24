Market Analysts see Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] gaining to $50. Time to buy?

Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE: HOG] slipped around -1.58 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $36.30 at the close of the session, down -4.17%. The company report on February 13, 2023 that HARLEY-DAVIDSON® LAUNCHES H-D® COLLECTIONS, A GROUPING OF LIFESTYLE APPAREL LINES DEFINED BY HERITAGE AND CRAFTSMANSHIP.

Building on 120 years of moto culture, H-D Collections honors the past, while driving Harley-Davidson apparel into the future.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) is excited to announce H-D® Collections, a grouping of unique and distinct lifestyle apparel lines, defined by the heritage and authenticity of Harley-Davidson, the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world, will launch on hdcollections.com on March 9, 2023.

Harley-Davidson Inc. stock is now -12.74% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HOG Stock saw the intraday high of $38.25 and lowest of $36.005 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 51.77, which means current price is +0.82% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, HOG reached a trading volume of 2524457 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOG shares is $53.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Harley-Davidson Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Harley-Davidson Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Jefferies analysts kept a Underperform rating on HOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harley-Davidson Inc. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOG in the course of the last twelve months was 18.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has HOG stock performed recently?

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.93. With this latest performance, HOG shares dropped by -23.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.15 for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.96, while it was recorded at 37.61 for the last single week of trading, and 40.69 for the last 200 days.

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Harley-Davidson Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harley-Davidson Inc. go to 43.10%.

Insider trade positions for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]

There are presently around $4,626 million, or 89.30% of HOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,138,917, which is approximately 2.562% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; H PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 12,700,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $461.01 million in HOG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $427.0 million in HOG stock with ownership of nearly 4.506% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Harley-Davidson Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 226 institutional holders increased their position in Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE:HOG] by around 13,556,269 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 11,288,582 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 102,606,471 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,451,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOG stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,897,351 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 3,494,864 shares during the same period.