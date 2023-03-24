Market Analysts see Equity Residential [EQR] gaining to $68. Time to buy?

Equity Residential [NYSE: EQR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.89% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.86%. The company report on March 16, 2023 that Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends.

Increases Annualized Dividend by 6.0%.

Sets Record and Meeting Dates for 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Over the last 12 months, EQR stock dropped by -37.05%. The one-year Equity Residential stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.86. The average equity rating for EQR stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.48 billion, with 377.71 million shares outstanding and 371.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, EQR stock reached a trading volume of 2986524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Equity Residential [EQR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQR shares is $69.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Equity Residential shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Equity Residential stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on EQR stock. On December 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EQR shares from 70 to 61.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equity Residential is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQR in the course of the last twelve months was 41.40.

EQR Stock Performance Analysis:

Equity Residential [EQR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.86. With this latest performance, EQR shares dropped by -13.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.32 for Equity Residential [EQR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.19, while it was recorded at 56.92 for the last single week of trading, and 66.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Equity Residential Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equity Residential [EQR] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.97 and a Gross Margin at +31.60. Equity Residential’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.68.

Return on Total Capital for EQR is now 4.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equity Residential [EQR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.22. Additionally, EQR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equity Residential [EQR] managed to generate an average of $323,713 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 155.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

EQR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equity Residential go to 15.51%.

Equity Residential [EQR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,353 million, or 93.10% of EQR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,630,717, which is approximately 0.581% of the company’s market cap and around 1.72% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,578,573 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.25 billion in EQR stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $1.71 billion in EQR stock with ownership of nearly 2.414% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equity Residential stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 318 institutional holders increased their position in Equity Residential [NYSE:EQR] by around 26,438,574 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 22,924,434 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 299,586,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 348,949,575 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQR stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,688,977 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 2,078,971 shares during the same period.