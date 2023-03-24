Market Analysts see Confluent Inc. [CFLT] gaining to $36. Time to buy?

Confluent Inc. [NASDAQ: CFLT] gained 2.04% on the last trading session, reaching $22.00 price per share at the time. The company report on February 27, 2023 that Confluent to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT), the data streaming pioneer, today announced that its management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:.

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom ConferenceDate: Monday, March 6, 2023Time: 10:25 a.m. PT / 1:25 p.m. ET.

Confluent Inc. represents 286.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.61 billion with the latest information. CFLT stock price has been found in the range of $21.325 to $22.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, CFLT reached a trading volume of 2684279 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFLT shares is $29.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Confluent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Confluent Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $24, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on CFLT stock. On January 23, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for CFLT shares from 32 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Confluent Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.42.

Confluent Inc. [CFLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.10. With this latest performance, CFLT shares dropped by -10.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.46 for Confluent Inc. [CFLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.77, while it was recorded at 22.04 for the last single week of trading, and 24.30 for the last 200 days.

Confluent Inc. [CFLT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Confluent Inc. [CFLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -78.77 and a Gross Margin at +65.45. Confluent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -77.23.

Return on Total Capital for CFLT is now -23.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Confluent Inc. [CFLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.16. Additionally, CFLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Confluent Inc. [CFLT] managed to generate an average of -$163,908 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Confluent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Confluent Inc. [CFLT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Confluent Inc. go to 45.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Confluent Inc. [CFLT]

There are presently around $2,876 million, or 78.40% of CFLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFLT stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 14,679,584, which is approximately 0.161% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 12,995,374 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $285.9 million in CFLT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $269.4 million in CFLT stock with ownership of nearly 12.581% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Confluent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Confluent Inc. [NASDAQ:CFLT] by around 28,413,126 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 14,501,336 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 87,832,753 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,747,215 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFLT stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,189,110 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,877,976 shares during the same period.