Market Analysts see Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] gaining to $22. Time to buy?

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE: BRX] traded at a high on 03/23/23, posting a 0.15 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $19.77. The company report on March 22, 2023 that BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE AND TELECONFERENCE DATES.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) today announced that it will release its 2023 first quarter earnings on Monday, May 1, 2023 after the market close. Brixmor will host a teleconference on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2666409 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Brixmor Property Group Inc. stands at 3.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.69%.

The market cap for BRX stock reached $6.12 billion, with 300.87 million shares outstanding and 298.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, BRX reached a trading volume of 2666409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRX shares is $25.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Brixmor Property Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $24, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on BRX stock. On June 30, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BRX shares from 29 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brixmor Property Group Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

How has BRX stock performed recently?

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.12. With this latest performance, BRX shares dropped by -11.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.82 for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.40, while it was recorded at 20.13 for the last single week of trading, and 21.71 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. go to -2.33%.

Insider trade positions for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]

There are presently around $5,737 million, or 99.40% of BRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,890,380, which is approximately 0.844% of the company’s market cap and around 0.64% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,251,010 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $716.68 million in BRX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $332.87 million in BRX stock with ownership of nearly 1.954% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brixmor Property Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE:BRX] by around 24,915,986 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 27,067,633 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 238,197,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 290,181,203 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRX stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,131,114 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 7,265,843 shares during the same period.