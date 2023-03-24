Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV] moved down -5.80: Why It’s Important

Lightning eMotors Inc. [NYSE: ZEV] closed the trading session at $0.25 on 03/23/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.2521, while the highest price level was $0.2787. The company report on March 21, 2023 that ACE Parking Surpasses One Million All-Electric, Zero-Emission Miles with Lightning eMotors Lightning ZEV4™ & Lightning ZEV5™ Shuttle Buses.

ACE Parking deployed 24 vehicles to ACE’s San Diego Airport fleet in 2020, creating the largest electric airport shuttle fleet in the U.S.

The fleet has mitigated over 1,050 tons of carbon emissions from the atmosphere.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -30.42 percent and weekly performance of -16.99 percent. The stock has been moved at -85.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -61.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -40.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, ZEV reached to a volume of 2625594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZEV shares is $3.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Lightning eMotors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Lightning eMotors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on ZEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lightning eMotors Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

ZEV stock trade performance evaluation

Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.99. With this latest performance, ZEV shares dropped by -61.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.85 for Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6337, while it was recorded at 0.2885 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6633 for the last 200 days.

Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -299.41 and a Gross Margin at -53.68. Lightning eMotors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +62.14.

Return on Total Capital for ZEV is now -64.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.49. Additionally, ZEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 129.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV] managed to generate an average of $56,394 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Lightning eMotors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 19.60% of ZEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZEV stocks are: WOLVERINE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 2,674,295, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,123,697 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.54 million in ZEV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.54 million in ZEV stock with ownership of nearly 3.446% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lightning eMotors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Lightning eMotors Inc. [NYSE:ZEV] by around 6,861,136 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 5,649,560 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 3,506,204 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,016,900 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZEV stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,934,212 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,587,441 shares during the same period.