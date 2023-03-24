KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] stock Initiated by Barclays analyst, price target now $69

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.42% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.67%. The company report on March 23, 2023 that KKR Announces Intra-Quarter Monetization Activity Update for the First Quarter.

KKR today announced a monetization activity update for the period from January 1, 2023 to March 23, 2023. Based on information available to us as of today, with respect to the period through March 23, 2023, KKR has earned gross realized carried interest and total realized investment income in excess of $325 million. Our monetization activity quarter-to-date is made up of approximately 50% gross realized carried interest and approximately 50% realized investment income. This activity is driven primarily by strategic transactions that have closed quarter-to-date, as well as dividend and interest income from KKR’s balance sheet portfolio.

The estimate disclosed above is not intended to predict or represent total realized performance income, total realized investment income or total revenues for the full quarter ending March 31, 2023, because it does not include the results or impact of any other sources of income, including fee income, or expenses, and we may realize further gains or losses relating to total realized performance income and total realized investment income after the date of this press release. This estimate is also not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for any other period, including the entire year ending December 31, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, KKR stock dropped by -15.93%. The one-year KKR & Co. Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.52. The average equity rating for KKR stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $44.72 billion, with 862.30 million shares outstanding and 741.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, KKR stock reached a trading volume of 3090071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $65.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $57 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2022, representing the official price target for KKR & Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on KKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc. is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.50.

KKR Stock Performance Analysis:

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.67. With this latest performance, KKR shares dropped by -8.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.28 for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.62, while it was recorded at 49.80 for the last single week of trading, and 50.76 for the last 200 days.

KKR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc. go to 8.20%.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,153 million, or 55.50% of KKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 39,020,237, which is approximately 11.549% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,946,748 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.97 billion in KKR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.77 billion in KKR stock with ownership of nearly 3.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

347 institutional holders increased their position in KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE:KKR] by around 40,743,099 shares. Additionally, 332 investors decreased positions by around 33,063,154 shares, while 143 investors held positions by with 403,800,287 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 477,606,540 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KKR stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,370,642 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 5,528,281 shares during the same period.