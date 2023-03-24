For Zoetis Inc. [ZTS], Analyst sees a rise to $205. What next?

Zoetis Inc. [NYSE: ZTS] closed the trading session at $161.24 on 03/23/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $159.39, while the highest price level was $165.45. The company report on March 13, 2023 that Zoetis Named One of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Recognition honors companies demonstrating business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices.

Zoetis is one of three pharmaceutical companies and the only standalone animal health company included on the list.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.02 percent and weekly performance of -3.05 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, ZTS reached to a volume of 3560735 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTS shares is $215.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Zoetis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Zoetis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $264, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on ZTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoetis Inc. is set at 4.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTS in the course of the last twelve months was 105.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

ZTS stock trade performance evaluation

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.05. With this latest performance, ZTS shares dropped by -3.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.01 for Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 165.66, while it was recorded at 163.83 for the last single week of trading, and 160.06 for the last 200 days.

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.24 and a Gross Margin at +67.77. Zoetis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.16.

Return on Total Capital for ZTS is now 24.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 184.63. Additionally, ZTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] managed to generate an average of $153,188 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Zoetis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoetis Inc. go to 10.87%.

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $69,623 million, or 94.50% of ZTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZTS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 40,083,985, which is approximately -2.718% of the company’s market cap and around 0.27% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36,850,763 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.94 billion in ZTS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.2 billion in ZTS stock with ownership of nearly 0.332% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zoetis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 688 institutional holders increased their position in Zoetis Inc. [NYSE:ZTS] by around 26,676,111 shares. Additionally, 771 investors decreased positions by around 24,347,306 shares, while 209 investors held positions by with 380,776,510 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 431,799,927 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZTS stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,765,945 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 1,813,996 shares during the same period.