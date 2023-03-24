For Vicarious Surgical Inc. [RBOT], Analyst sees a drop to $7. What next?

Vicarious Surgical Inc. [NYSE: RBOT] plunged by -$0.77 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.31 during the day while it closed the day at $1.50. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Vicarious Surgical to Participate in Upcoming Conferences.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (“Vicarious Surgical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT WS), a next-generation robotics company seeking to improve the cost, efficiency, and outcomes of surgical procedures, today announced that the company will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences.

Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare ConferenceFireside Chat on Wednesday, March 8th at 9:50 a.m. ET.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. stock has also loss -38.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RBOT stock has declined by -19.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -60.94% and lost -25.74% year-on date.

The market cap for RBOT stock reached $191.30 million, with 123.56 million shares outstanding and 60.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 316.14K shares, RBOT reached a trading volume of 5496135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vicarious Surgical Inc. [RBOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBOT shares is $7.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Vicarious Surgical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Vicarious Surgical Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on RBOT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vicarious Surgical Inc. is set at 0.24 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

RBOT stock trade performance evaluation

Vicarious Surgical Inc. [RBOT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -38.02. With this latest performance, RBOT shares dropped by -47.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.95 for Vicarious Surgical Inc. [RBOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.70, while it was recorded at 2.18 for the last single week of trading, and 3.25 for the last 200 days.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. [RBOT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for RBOT is now -75.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vicarious Surgical Inc. [RBOT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.13. Additionally, RBOT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vicarious Surgical Inc. [RBOT] managed to generate an average of $24,211 per employee.Vicarious Surgical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.30 and a Current Ratio set at 14.30.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. [RBOT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $70 million, or 39.00% of RBOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBOT stocks are: VK SERVICES, LLC with ownership of 20,956,122, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.10% of the total institutional ownership; LMR PARTNERS LLP, holding 3,298,336 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.95 million in RBOT stocks shares; and MY.ALPHA MANAGEMENT HK ADVISORS LTD, currently with $4.57 million in RBOT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vicarious Surgical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Vicarious Surgical Inc. [NYSE:RBOT] by around 9,004,066 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 2,218,490 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 35,134,609 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,357,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBOT stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,384,203 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,440,295 shares during the same period.