For The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA], Analyst sees a drop to $56. What next?

The Liberty SiriusXM Group [NASDAQ: LSXMA] price plunged by -3.61 percent to reach at -$0.95. The company report on March 10, 2023 that Liberty Media Corporation Closes Private Offering of $575 Million of 3.75% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2028.

Liberty Media Corporation (“Liberty”) (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK) announced today that it has closed its previously announced private offering of $575 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.75% convertible senior notes due 2028 (the “Notes”), including notes with an aggregate principal amount of $75 million issued pursuant to the exercise of an option granted to the initial purchasers, which was exercised in full.

The Notes will be convertible into shares of Liberty’s Series A Liberty SiriusXM common stock (“LSXMA”), which may be settled at Liberty’s election in LSXMA, cash or a combination thereof. Prior to December 15, 2027, the Notes will be convertible at the option of holders only upon satisfaction of certain conditions and during certain periods, and on and after December 15, 2027, at any time until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date. The Notes will have an initial conversion rate of 25.9000 shares of LSXMA per $1,000 principal amount of Notes, representing an initial conversion price of approximately $38.61 for each share of LSXMA, which represents a conversion premium of approximately 30% to the last reported sale price of $29.70 per share of LSXMA on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on March 7, 2023.

A sum of 2793359 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.16M shares. The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares reached a high of $26.66 and dropped to a low of $25.28 until finishing in the latest session at $25.33.

The one-year LSXMA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.59. The average equity rating for LSXMA stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LSXMA shares is $48.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LSXMA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $39 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $37 to $45, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on LSXMA stock. On March 31, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for LSXMA shares from 72 to 63.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Liberty SiriusXM Group is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSXMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for LSXMA in the course of the last twelve months was 20.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

LSXMA Stock Performance Analysis:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.24. With this latest performance, LSXMA shares dropped by -23.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSXMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.90 for The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.27, while it was recorded at 26.44 for the last single week of trading, and 38.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Liberty SiriusXM Group Fundamentals:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

LSXMA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LSXMA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Liberty SiriusXM Group go to 44.12%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,427 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LSXMA stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 20,207,680, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, holding 7,677,656 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $194.47 million in LSXMA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $185.62 million in LSXMA stock with ownership of nearly 0.841% of the company’s market capitalization.

140 institutional holders increased their position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group [NASDAQ:LSXMA] by around 5,897,507 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 8,754,782 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 81,173,791 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,826,080 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LSXMA stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 579,056 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,421,838 shares during the same period.