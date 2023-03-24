For SITE Centers Corp. [SITC], Analyst sees a drop to $13. What next?

SITE Centers Corp. [NYSE: SITC] plunged by -$0.26 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $11.735 during the day while it closed the day at $11.29.

SITE Centers Corp. stock has also loss -6.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SITC stock has declined by -13.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.54% and lost -17.35% year-on date.

The market cap for SITC stock reached $2.45 billion, with 212.16 million shares outstanding and 176.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, SITC reached a trading volume of 4986583 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SITE Centers Corp. [SITC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SITC shares is $14.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SITC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for SITE Centers Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $15 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2022, representing the official price target for SITE Centers Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on SITC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SITE Centers Corp. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for SITC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for SITC in the course of the last twelve months was 108.72.

SITC stock trade performance evaluation

SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.23. With this latest performance, SITC shares dropped by -15.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SITC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.54 for SITE Centers Corp. [SITC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.13, while it was recorded at 11.74 for the last single week of trading, and 13.08 for the last 200 days.

SITE Centers Corp. [SITC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.00 and a Gross Margin at +32.20. SITE Centers Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.53.

Return on Total Capital for SITC is now 3.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.48. Additionally, SITC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] managed to generate an average of $630,094 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SITC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SITE Centers Corp. go to -6.04%.

SITE Centers Corp. [SITC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,219 million, or 89.60% of SITC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SITC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,523,812, which is approximately 1.412% of the company’s market cap and around 9.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,820,818 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $347.97 million in SITC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $139.33 million in SITC stock with ownership of nearly 6.08% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SITE Centers Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in SITE Centers Corp. [NYSE:SITC] by around 19,797,821 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 11,494,569 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 165,257,530 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,549,920 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SITC stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,815,679 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 4,352,285 shares during the same period.