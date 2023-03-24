For Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI], Analyst sees a rise to $9. What next?

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INFI] slipped around -0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.19 at the close of the session, down -4.00%. The company report on February 23, 2023 that MEI Pharma and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Announce Definitive Merger Agreement to Advance Three Promising Clinical Oncology Candidates.

Combination will create a company with a diverse product development pipeline led by a planned new global Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating eganelisib in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

Projected ~$100M cash balance of combined company expected to fund operations through mid-2025 and to clinical data over the next 12 to 24 months.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -65.41% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. INFI Stock saw the intraday high of $0.2155 and lowest of $0.1752 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.76, which means current price is +10.85% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 933.62K shares, INFI reached a trading volume of 3361575 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFI shares is $4.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $14, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on INFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.35.

How has INFI stock performed recently?

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.03. With this latest performance, INFI shares dropped by -65.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.28 for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4545, while it was recorded at 0.1940 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8077 for the last 200 days.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -2426.43 and a Gross Margin at +13.89. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2436.06.

Return on Total Capital for INFI is now -88.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 236.71. Additionally, INFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 230.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] managed to generate an average of -$1,371,576 per employee.Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Insider trade positions for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI]

There are presently around $5 million, or 35.70% of INFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFI stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 6,353,645, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.25% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,313,679 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 million in INFI stocks shares; and POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC, currently with $0.4 million in INFI stock with ownership of nearly -58.575% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INFI] by around 3,214,307 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 6,565,463 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 16,560,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,340,373 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFI stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,939,046 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,690,991 shares during the same period.