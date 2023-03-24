For CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE], Analyst sees a rise to $100. What next?

CBRE Group Inc. [NYSE: CBRE] price plunged by -3.23 percent to reach at -$2.3. The company report on March 21, 2023 that GSA Selects Akima and CBRE as Electric Vehicle Charging Partner.

Partners awarded contract to support Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) installation and related infrastructure improvements at federal locations throughout the Western U.S.

Akima Intra-Data and its partner CBRE announced today the award of a design/build and construction Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the GSA to support Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) installation and related infrastructure improvements. The innovative, flexible, and easy to use contract will streamline EVSE ordering procedures at federal agency locations throughout the Western United States.

A sum of 3389948 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.43M shares. CBRE Group Inc. shares reached a high of $72.61 and dropped to a low of $68.65 until finishing in the latest session at $68.91.

The one-year CBRE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.68. The average equity rating for CBRE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBRE shares is $95.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for CBRE Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2023, representing the official price target for CBRE Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $122 to $110, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on CBRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CBRE Group Inc. is set at 2.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for CBRE in the course of the last twelve months was 15.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

CBRE Stock Performance Analysis:

CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.80. With this latest performance, CBRE shares dropped by -19.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.39 for CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.28, while it was recorded at 72.78 for the last single week of trading, and 78.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CBRE Group Inc. Fundamentals:

CBRE Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CBRE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBRE Group Inc. go to 11.00%.

CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,852 million, or 99.20% of CBRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,854,197, which is approximately -1.478% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,578,943 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.11 billion in CBRE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $952.74 million in CBRE stock with ownership of nearly -1.863% of the company’s market capitalization.

344 institutional holders increased their position in CBRE Group Inc. [NYSE:CBRE] by around 11,890,099 shares. Additionally, 349 investors decreased positions by around 18,651,469 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 272,058,792 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 302,600,360 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBRE stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,373,433 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 7,860,744 shares during the same period.