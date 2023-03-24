Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC] Is Currently 3.82 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Flora Growth Corp. [NASDAQ: FLGC] gained 3.82% or 0.01 points to close at $0.28 with a heavy trading volume of 4170290 shares. The company report on March 21, 2023 that Flora Growth to Announce 2022 Year End Results April 3, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora” or the “Company”), a leading cultivator, manufacturer and distributor of global cannabis products and brands, will host its 2022 year end earnings call via webcast on Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

During the webcast, Flora management will deliver financial and operational results for the year ended December 31, 2022, and provide updates on Flora’s House of Brands, Commercial & Wholesale operations and Pharmaceutical division strategies. Following the webcast, Flora management will open the call to analysts in a Q&A format.

It opened the trading session at $0.27, the shares rose to $0.288 and dropped to $0.2589, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FLGC points out that the company has recorded -71.73% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -47.37% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, FLGC reached to a volume of 4170290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLGC shares is $2.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Flora Growth Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Flora Growth Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flora Growth Corp. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Trading performance analysis for FLGC stock

Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.65. With this latest performance, FLGC shares dropped by -30.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.22 for Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3402, while it was recorded at 0.3067 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5616 for the last 200 days.

Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -199.58 and a Gross Margin at -78.80. Flora Growth Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -236.63.

Return on Total Capital for FLGC is now -37.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.73. Additionally, FLGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC] managed to generate an average of -$76,711 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Flora Growth Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC]

There are presently around $5 million, or 5.10% of FLGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLGC stocks are: HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 10,828,182, which is approximately 1212.507% of the company’s market cap and around 15.02% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 4,168,510 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.17 million in FLGC stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $0.36 million in FLGC stock with ownership of nearly -43.89% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flora Growth Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Flora Growth Corp. [NASDAQ:FLGC] by around 14,731,763 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,589,664 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 1,202,231 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,523,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLGC stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,461,395 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 575,766 shares during the same period.