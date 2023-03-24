Evercore ISI lifts SQZ Biotechnologies Company [SQZ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

SQZ Biotechnologies Company [NYSE: SQZ] jumped around 0.2 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.80 at the close of the session, up 32.65%. The company report on March 22, 2023 that SQZ Biotechnologies Announces Confirmed Complete Response in HPV16+ Solid Tumor Patient in the Lowest-Dose Cohort of the SQZ-AAC-HPV-101 Clinical Trial.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

A confirmed complete response was observed in the first patient in the lowest-dose cohort of the Phase 1 SQZ-AAC-HPV-101 clinical trial.

Following review and recommendation by the Study Safety Committee, the Company is advancing SQZ-AAC-HPV-101 trial to the highest-dose cohort.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company stock is now 8.11% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SQZ Stock saw the intraday high of $0.8188 and lowest of $0.6638 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.40, which means current price is +50.94% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 150.27K shares, SQZ reached a trading volume of 10603597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SQZ Biotechnologies Company [SQZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SQZ shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SQZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for SQZ Biotechnologies Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2020, representing the official price target for SQZ Biotechnologies Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on SQZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SQZ Biotechnologies Company is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.66.

How has SQZ stock performed recently?

SQZ Biotechnologies Company [SQZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.59. With this latest performance, SQZ shares gained by 9.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.56 for SQZ Biotechnologies Company [SQZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7520, while it was recorded at 0.6207 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1456 for the last 200 days.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company [SQZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SQZ Biotechnologies Company [SQZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -253.78 and a Gross Margin at +59.30. SQZ Biotechnologies Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -253.68.

Return on Total Capital for SQZ is now -37.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SQZ Biotechnologies Company [SQZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.21. Additionally, SQZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SQZ Biotechnologies Company [SQZ] managed to generate an average of -$592,595 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.SQZ Biotechnologies Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings analysis for SQZ Biotechnologies Company [SQZ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQZ Biotechnologies Company go to 26.20%.

Insider trade positions for SQZ Biotechnologies Company [SQZ]

There are presently around $11 million, or 68.70% of SQZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SQZ stocks are: TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD with ownership of 2,758,169, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC., holding 2,517,173 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.01 million in SQZ stocks shares; and ARTAL GROUP S.A., currently with $1.28 million in SQZ stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SQZ Biotechnologies Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in SQZ Biotechnologies Company [NYSE:SQZ] by around 725,497 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 1,233,419 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 12,211,853 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,170,769 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SQZ stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 123,950 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 99,737 shares during the same period.