Etsy Inc. [ETSY] Stock trading around $110.09 per share: What’s Next?

Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ: ETSY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.78% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.42%. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Etsy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, today announced participation at the following webcasted investor events, which you can find on our investor relations website at investors.etsy.com:.

The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco on March 7, 2023 at 12:15 p.m. PST / 3:15 p.m. ET.

Over the last 12 months, ETSY stock dropped by -25.74%. The one-year Etsy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.53. The average equity rating for ETSY stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.60 billion, with 126.16 million shares outstanding and 122.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, ETSY stock reached a trading volume of 3508835 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Etsy Inc. [ETSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $136.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Etsy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price from $125 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Etsy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc. is set at 5.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 20.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

ETSY Stock Performance Analysis:

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.42. With this latest performance, ETSY shares dropped by -14.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.94 for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.50, while it was recorded at 109.49 for the last single week of trading, and 110.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Etsy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Etsy Inc. [ETSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.17 and a Gross Margin at +70.98. Etsy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.06.

Return on Total Capital for ETSY is now 15.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,707.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.47. Additionally, ETSY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 129.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 92.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Etsy Inc. [ETSY] managed to generate an average of -$248,849 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Etsy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

ETSY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc. go to 16.00%.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,417 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,892,541, which is approximately 0.424% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,464,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 billion in ETSY stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $848.44 million in ETSY stock with ownership of nearly 16.226% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Etsy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 396 institutional holders increased their position in Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ:ETSY] by around 14,538,718 shares. Additionally, 340 investors decreased positions by around 14,836,180 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 92,494,318 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,869,216 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETSY stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,808,802 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 2,233,745 shares during the same period.