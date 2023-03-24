DA Davidson lifts FiscalNote Holdings Inc. [NOTE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. [NYSE: NOTE] closed the trading session at $2.38 on 03/23/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.31, while the highest price level was $2.83. The company report on March 23, 2023 that FiscalNote Selected by OpenAI for Collaboration As Inaugural Launch Partner for OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plug-in.

As OpenAI’s Only Launch Partner in the Legal, Political, and Regulatory Domain, FiscalNote Extends its Leadership in the Application of AI to Laws and Regulations.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) (“FiscalNote”), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, today announced it has been selected as one of 14 inaugural “trusted partners” – and the sole provider of legal, political, and regulatory data and information – to collaborate with AI research and deployment company OpenAI by enabling access to select FiscalNote market leading real-time data sets and content for users of OpenAI’s ChatGPT platform. The collaboration is testament to FiscalNote’s decade of aggregating and training models in the legal and political domain.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -62.40 percent and weekly performance of 59.73 percent. The stock has been moved at -67.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -62.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 418.45K shares, NOTE reached to a volume of 35302051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about FiscalNote Holdings Inc. [NOTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOTE shares is $6.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2022, representing the official price target for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

NOTE stock trade performance evaluation

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. [NOTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 59.73. With this latest performance, NOTE shares dropped by -20.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.60 for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. [NOTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.2500, while it was recorded at 1.6300 for the last single week of trading, and 6.4500 for the last 200 days.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. [NOTE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FiscalNote Holdings Inc. [NOTE] shares currently have an operating margin of -59.18 and a Gross Margin at +61.00. FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -131.97.

Return on Total Capital for NOTE is now -21.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -188.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.69. Additionally, NOTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.84.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. [NOTE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $111 million, or 40.30% of NOTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOTE stocks are: MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD with ownership of 28,913,731, which is approximately -50% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; STONEHILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 7,703,906 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.34 million in NOTE stocks shares; and LMR PARTNERS LLP, currently with $8.44 million in NOTE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FiscalNote Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in FiscalNote Holdings Inc. [NYSE:NOTE] by around 4,346,738 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 28,967,853 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 13,469,916 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,784,507 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOTE stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,807,926 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 28,324 shares during the same period.