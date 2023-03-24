Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG] Stock trading around $14.75 per share: What’s Next?

Corebridge Financial Inc. [NYSE: CRBG] traded at a low on 03/23/23, posting a -5.63 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.75. The company report on March 22, 2023 that Corebridge Financial Partners with Market Synergy Group to Launch Power Select Advisory for Registered Investment Advisors.

New Fixed Index Annuity Offers Growth Potential, Downside Protection and Lifetime Income.

Corebridge Financial today announced the expansion of its partnership with Market Synergy Group (MSG), one of the nation’s largest networks of independent marketing organizations, to include the launch of Power Select AdvisorySM, a fixed index annuity created for registered investment advisors (RIAs).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2750788 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Corebridge Financial Inc. stands at 5.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.10%.

The market cap for CRBG stock reached $10.12 billion, with 645.00 million shares outstanding and 141.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, CRBG reached a trading volume of 2750788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRBG shares is $26.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRBG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Corebridge Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Corebridge Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on CRBG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corebridge Financial Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRBG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRBG in the course of the last twelve months was 3.30.

Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.93. With this latest performance, CRBG shares dropped by -27.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.39% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRBG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.70 for Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.01, while it was recorded at 15.70 for the last single week of trading.

Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.63. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.85.

Return on Total Capital for CRBG is now 51.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 187.20. Additionally, CRBG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 168.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG] managed to generate an average of $1,058,312 per employee.

Insider trade positions for Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG]

There are presently around $2,244 million, or 22.70% of CRBG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRBG stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 63,855,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 78.00% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 16,048,354 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $236.71 million in CRBG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $92.11 million in CRBG stock with ownership of nearly 28.441% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corebridge Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Corebridge Financial Inc. [NYSE:CRBG] by around 32,108,955 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 22,633,002 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 97,370,563 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,112,520 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRBG stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,680,730 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 6,510,631 shares during the same period.