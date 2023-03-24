Copart Inc. [CPRT] Is Currently 1.05 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Copart Inc. [NASDAQ: CPRT] gained 1.05% or 0.74 points to close at $71.23 with a heavy trading volume of 2845254 shares. The company report on February 20, 2023 that Copart Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) today reported financial results for the quarter ended January 31, 2023.

For the three months ended January 31, 2023, revenue, gross profit, and net income were $956.7 million, $426.5 million, and $293.7 million, respectively. These represent an increase in revenue of $89.3 million, or 10.3%; an increase in gross profit of $23.2 million, or 5.7%; and an increase in net income of $6.3 million, or 2.2%, respectively, from the same period last year. Fully diluted earnings per share for the three months were $0.61 compared to $0.60 last year, an increase of 1.7%.

It opened the trading session at $70.72, the shares rose to $71.92 and dropped to $70.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CPRT points out that the company has recorded 32.05% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -39.39% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, CPRT reached to a volume of 2845254 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Copart Inc. [CPRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRT shares is $80.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Copart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Copart Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Copart Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRT in the course of the last twelve months was 43.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.30.

Trading performance analysis for CPRT stock

Copart Inc. [CPRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.74. With this latest performance, CPRT shares gained by 2.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.15 for Copart Inc. [CPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.11, while it was recorded at 70.63 for the last single week of trading, and 61.42 for the last 200 days.

Copart Inc. [CPRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Copart Inc. [CPRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.28 and a Gross Margin at +45.31. Copart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.14.

Return on Total Capital for CPRT is now 31.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Copart Inc. [CPRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.58. Additionally, CPRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Copart Inc. [CPRT] managed to generate an average of $114,751 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Copart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Copart Inc. [CPRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Copart Inc. go to 22.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Copart Inc. [CPRT]

There are presently around $27,525 million, or 82.60% of CPRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,003,424, which is approximately 1.648% of the company’s market cap and around 9.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,372,738 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.73 billion in CPRT stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $1.56 billion in CPRT stock with ownership of nearly 1.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Copart Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 447 institutional holders increased their position in Copart Inc. [NASDAQ:CPRT] by around 19,479,569 shares. Additionally, 376 investors decreased positions by around 20,553,583 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 346,395,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 386,428,518 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPRT stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,083,600 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 1,575,004 shares during the same period.