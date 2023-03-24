CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] Stock trading around $5.97 per share: What’s Next?

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ: COMM] jumped around 0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.97 at the close of the session, up 0.51%. The company report on February 27, 2023 that CommScope to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in network connectivity solutions, plans to participate in the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference on March 7, 2023.

J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance ConferenceExecutive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kyle Lorentzen will participate in a fireside chat at 8:30 a.m. Eastern on March 7.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. stock is now -18.78% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. COMM Stock saw the intraday high of $6.23 and lowest of $5.8625 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.73, which means current price is +1.83% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, COMM reached a trading volume of 2787425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMM shares is $12.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $11 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2022, representing the official price target for CommScope Holding Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $11, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on COMM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CommScope Holding Company Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for COMM in the course of the last twelve months was 14.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has COMM stock performed recently?

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.33. With this latest performance, COMM shares dropped by -18.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.44 for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.75, while it was recorded at 6.11 for the last single week of trading, and 8.88 for the last 200 days.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.83 and a Gross Margin at +24.84. CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.95.

Return on Total Capital for COMM is now 5.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -567.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.32. Additionally, COMM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 104.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] managed to generate an average of -$42,897 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. go to 14.80%.

Insider trade positions for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]

There are presently around $1,142 million, or 93.30% of COMM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,397,395, which is approximately 1.659% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; FPR PARTNERS LLC, holding 20,823,018 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $124.31 million in COMM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $91.21 million in COMM stock with ownership of nearly 5.856% of the company’s market capitalization.

141 institutional holders increased their position in CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ:COMM] by around 23,209,211 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 23,740,882 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 144,406,081 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,356,174 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMM stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,228,404 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 5,255,148 shares during the same period.