Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] fell -22.69% so far this year. What now?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ: CLNE] traded at a low on 03/23/23, posting a -2.90 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.02. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Clean Energy Reports Revenue of $113.8 Million and 54.4 Million RNG Gallons Sold for the Fourth Quarter of 2022.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) (“Clean Energy” or the “Company”) today announced its operating results for the fourth quarter of 2022 and year ended December 31, 2022.

Andrew J. Littlefair, Clean Energy’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “We finished the year with another strong quarter of RNG deliveries with a 21% increase from the fourth quarter of 2021. We continue to execute on our growth plans around RNG supply and the build out of new stations to accommodate Amazon and other fleets. We addressed our near-term capital needs with a $150 million debt raise to support RNG growth and bridge us well into 2023 when our dairy projects and volumes at new stations are anticipated to add to our cash flow profile. Despite some formidable head winds around lower environmental credits prices and a spike in California natural gas prices during the fourth quarter we finished the year with solid financial results and a well-funded balance sheet.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2742719 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stands at 5.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.30%.

The market cap for CLNE stock reached $901.57 million, with 222.43 million shares outstanding and 176.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, CLNE reached a trading volume of 2742719 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLNE shares is $10.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on CLNE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLNE in the course of the last twelve months was 40.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

How has CLNE stock performed recently?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.80. With this latest performance, CLNE shares dropped by -27.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.50 for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.27, while it was recorded at 4.21 for the last single week of trading, and 5.85 for the last 200 days.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.44 and a Gross Margin at +13.64. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.00.

Return on Total Capital for CLNE is now -5.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.02. Additionally, CLNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] managed to generate an average of -$118,413 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings analysis for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]

There are presently around $424 million, or 47.70% of CLNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLNE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,071,053, which is approximately 3.331% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC, holding 11,573,763 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.53 million in CLNE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $39.86 million in CLNE stock with ownership of nearly 6.306% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ:CLNE] by around 9,703,806 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 10,653,314 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 85,023,278 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,380,398 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLNE stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,852,328 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,204,859 shares during the same period.