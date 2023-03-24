ChampionX Corporation [CHX] fell -15.18% so far this year. What now?

ChampionX Corporation [NASDAQ: CHX] traded at a low on 03/23/23, posting a -3.57 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $24.59. The company report on March 1, 2023 that ChampionX to Host 2023 Investor Day.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2758044 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ChampionX Corporation stands at 4.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.15%.

The market cap for CHX stock reached $5.01 billion, with 199.16 million shares outstanding and 197.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, CHX reached a trading volume of 2758044 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ChampionX Corporation [CHX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHX shares is $35.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ChampionX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2022, representing the official price target for ChampionX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $22, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on CHX stock. On April 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CHX shares from 28 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChampionX Corporation is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHX in the course of the last twelve months was 17.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has CHX stock performed recently?

ChampionX Corporation [CHX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.24. With this latest performance, CHX shares dropped by -17.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.55 for ChampionX Corporation [CHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.37, while it was recorded at 25.68 for the last single week of trading, and 25.64 for the last 200 days.

ChampionX Corporation [CHX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ChampionX Corporation [CHX] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.80 and a Gross Margin at +24.81. ChampionX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.07.

Return on Total Capital for CHX is now 14.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ChampionX Corporation [CHX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.34. Additionally, CHX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ChampionX Corporation [CHX] managed to generate an average of $21,229 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.10.ChampionX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for ChampionX Corporation [CHX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ChampionX Corporation go to 31.70%.

Insider trade positions for ChampionX Corporation [CHX]

There are presently around $4,883 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,726,460, which is approximately 0.649% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,156,512 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $495.65 million in CHX stocks shares; and BROWN ADVISORY INC, currently with $173.65 million in CHX stock with ownership of nearly 15.216% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChampionX Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 204 institutional holders increased their position in ChampionX Corporation [NASDAQ:CHX] by around 19,204,495 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 29,081,035 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 150,277,267 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,562,797 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHX stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,723,902 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,785,556 shares during the same period.